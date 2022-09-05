Tranchess 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.17 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $23.19 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.00 or 0.99987003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024994 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

