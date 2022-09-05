Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.37. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

