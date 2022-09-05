Transcodium Market Cap Tops $31,414.87 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $31,414.87 and approximately $63.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031018 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00042124 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083624 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

