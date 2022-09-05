TRAVA.FINANCE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $110,341.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $341,044.85 and approximately $110,341.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.

About TRAVA.FINANCE

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 712,045,833 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

