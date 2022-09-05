TRAVA.FINANCE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $110,341.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $341,044.85 and approximately $110,341.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.
About TRAVA.FINANCE
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 712,045,833 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TRAVA.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRAVA.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.