Treecle (TRCL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.61 Million

Treecle (TRCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Treecle has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Treecle has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $22,958.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treecle coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

About Treecle

Treecle (CRYPTO:TRCL) is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io.

Treecle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

