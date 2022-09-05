Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $254,511,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after purchasing an additional 97,233 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,468,862 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 79,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.