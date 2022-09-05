Trollcoin (TROLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $117,255.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.00 or 0.99987003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024994 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.