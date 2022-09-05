TRONbetDice (DICE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.90 Million

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TRONbetDice has traded 81.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

