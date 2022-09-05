TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (TDP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $33,461.32 and approximately $9,812.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030730 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00042310 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00083279 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.