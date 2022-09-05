TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Hits $35.47 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $35.47 million and $1.95 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

