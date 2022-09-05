Trumpcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $867.00 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

