TrustFi Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,113.00 (TFI)

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One TrustFi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. TrustFi Network has a market capitalization of $201,451.27 and $17,113.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
TrustFi Network Profile
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
TrustFi Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TrustFi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustFi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.