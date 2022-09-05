TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $175,202.69 and $8.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000312 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00081553 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

