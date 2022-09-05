Twinci (TWIN) Reaches Market Cap of $14,608.44

Twinci (TWIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Twinci has a total market capitalization of $14,608.44 and approximately $46,714.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Twinci has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Twinci coin can now be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.
Twinci Coin Profile
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Twinci Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Twinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Twinci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.