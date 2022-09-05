Tyler Stone Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,782,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT opened at $250.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $227.97 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

