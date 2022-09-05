Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 286.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $91.80 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

