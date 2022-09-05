Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 603 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

