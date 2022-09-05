U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

