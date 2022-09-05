U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $113.64 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

