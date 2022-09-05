U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $500.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

