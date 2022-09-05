U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,025 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVGO. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGO opened at $8.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Insider Activity

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

