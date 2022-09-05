U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Shares of CMI opened at $212.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.62. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

