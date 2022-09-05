U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $162.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

