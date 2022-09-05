U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Down 1.2 %

PPL stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,649 shares of company stock worth $2,370,516 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

