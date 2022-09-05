U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

