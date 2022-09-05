U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 45,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $153.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.87 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.