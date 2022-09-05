UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of UDR worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UDR by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in UDR by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

