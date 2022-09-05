UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UDR. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.39.

NYSE UDR opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

