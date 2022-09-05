UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on UDR. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.39.
NYSE UDR opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
