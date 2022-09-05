Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,652.00

Ultiledger (ULT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $10,652.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036836 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00134083 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
Ultiledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.
Ultiledger Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.
