Ultra Reaches One Day Volume of $1.17 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $106.24 million and $1.17 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00630096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00269447 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064879 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.