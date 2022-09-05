Umbrella Network Market Cap Reaches $955,112.48 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $955,112.48 and $75,385.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008401 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00042340 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00083064 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

