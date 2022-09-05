Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00837504 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015568 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
