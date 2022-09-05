UNICORN Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $10,563.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032142 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.
UNICORN Token Profile
UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.
