UniDex (UNIDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.44 Million

UniDex (UNIDX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One UniDex coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00007980 BTC on popular exchanges. UniDex has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $22,987.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

