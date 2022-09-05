Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Cap of $34.49 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.64 or 0.00038496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $34.49 million and approximately $28.50 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

