Unification 1-Day Volume Tops $32,684.00 (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $2.77 million and $32,684.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unification has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031174 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041273 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00081790 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002523 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

