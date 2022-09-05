UniLend Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,742.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00036889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00134103 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022289 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

