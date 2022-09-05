UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market capitalization of $266,645.43 and $38,842.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UNION Protocol Governance Token

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s launch date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

