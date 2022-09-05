Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unistake has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $1.20 million and $13,861.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

