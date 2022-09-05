United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $9,759,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.8 %

About United Microelectronics

UMC opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

