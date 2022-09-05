UniWorld (UNW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $92,235.00

UniWorld (UNW) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One UniWorld coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniWorld has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $92,235.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
UniWorld Coin Profile
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io.
