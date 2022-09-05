UniWorld (UNW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $92,235.00

UniWorld (UNW) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One UniWorld coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniWorld has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $92,235.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniWorld alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.

UniWorld Coin Profile

UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io.

Buying and Selling UniWorld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniWorld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniWorld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.