UnlimitedIP Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $495,875.34 and $27.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

