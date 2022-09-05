Unlock Protocol Price Tops $11.10 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Unlock Protocol has a total market capitalization of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132617 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol (UDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unlock Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

