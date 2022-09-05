Uno Re Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $200,318.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uno Re coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uno Re has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,858.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00618960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00266803 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016907 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re Coin Profile

Uno Re (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

