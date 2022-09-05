Upfire Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,608.00 (UPR)

Upfire (UPR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Upfire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Upfire has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Upfire has a total market cap of $476,661.40 and approximately $23,608.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfire alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.

About Upfire

Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.

Upfire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.