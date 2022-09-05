Upfire Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,608.00 (UPR)

Upfire (UPR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Upfire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Upfire has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Upfire has a total market cap of $476,661.40 and approximately $23,608.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.
About Upfire
Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.
Upfire Coin Trading
