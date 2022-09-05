UREEQA (URQA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $683.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $644,380.94 and $683.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015633 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

UREEQA Coin Trading

