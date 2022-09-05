USD Coin Tops One Day Volume of $5.89 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $51.86 billion and approximately $5.89 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001309 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 51,865,272,159 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
