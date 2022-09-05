USDEX Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One USDEX coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005362 BTC on major exchanges. USDEX has a total market capitalization of $405,362.23 and approximately $26,060.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDEX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,895.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00132607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022116 BTC.

About USDEX

USDEX (CRYPTO:USDEX) is a coin.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

