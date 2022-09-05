USDK (USDK) Price Down 0.1% This Week

USDK (USDK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and $20.20 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

