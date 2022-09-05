USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Tops $106.29 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $106.29 million and $239,140.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,876.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00634007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00270252 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.